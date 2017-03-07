Wind ADVISORY issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

Strong winds bring down large tree — squashing police squad cars in northern wisconsin

Posted 1:00 pm, March 7, 2017, by

LANGLADE COUNTY — As southeast Wisconsin is under a wind advisory, folks up in the northern part of the state, Langlade County, are dealing with similar conditions.

Posted to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two city squads and one county squad received a lot of damage when a large tree was uprooted by strong winds, toppling onto vehicles.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Officials say a few deputies had just walked underneath the tree as they were o their way out for the day when it happened. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s