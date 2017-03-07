Strong winds bring down large tree — squashing police squad cars in northern wisconsin

LANGLADE COUNTY — As southeast Wisconsin is under a wind advisory, folks up in the northern part of the state, Langlade County, are dealing with similar conditions.

Posted to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two city squads and one county squad received a lot of damage when a large tree was uprooted by strong winds, toppling onto vehicles.

Officials say a few deputies had just walked underneath the tree as they were o their way out for the day when it happened. Thankfully, no one was hurt.