× “They’re not safe:” Fire officials say they’re worried about new homes in Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA — Fire officials from across Wisconsin came together Tuesday, March 7th for a special demonstration in Wauwatosa.

They said they are worried about the safety of new homes in Wisconsin.

Proposals by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services ignore a recommendation to expand the use of a piece of equipment that helps stop deadly electrical fires, they said.

They showed live demonstrations of how the devices can stop dangers homeowners aren’t even aware of.

“These devices stop fires, save lives and we shouldn’t compromise. As the rest of the country moves forward, our homes will be built to standards that are a decade old. That’s not safe and it’s not right,” Mark Rohlfing, Milwaukee fire chief said.

Home builders are against expanding the use of the equipment because they said the devices are too expensive.