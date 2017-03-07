× UWM Panthers fall to N. Kentucky in Horizon League Tournament Championship game

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers men’s basketball team lost to N. Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament Championship game Tuesday, March 7th.

The final score: 59-53.

LaVone Holland scored 20 points and Drew McDonald had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky hold off Milwaukee for a 59-53 win Tuesday night in the Horizon League final, putting the school in the NCAA Tournament in its first season of eligibility.

The fourth-seeded Norse (24-10) are in their fifth season of Division I basketball, but didn’t have a shot to earn a spot in college basketball’s showcase until this year.

Tenth-seeded Milwaukee (11-24) was a win away from having the most losses in NCAA Tournament history.

Brock Stull scored 19 points and Brett Prahl had 12 for the Panthers, who won nine in a row, including three in the tournament, before their run ended against Northern Kentucky.