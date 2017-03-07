LIVE VIDEO: Monitor April the Giraffe, awaiting birth at a New York animal adventure park
Wind ADVISORY issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

WATCH: Zookeepers say the mood of April the Giraffe is improving, the wait for her birth drags on

Posted 6:37 am, March 7, 2017, by

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April continues to grow and her mood continues to improve, according to Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page.

They said she was not impressed with her vets visit Monday afternoon, though.

“The visit was ended early by a toe-tapping April, whose fancy footwork ended with a small front kick. April was simply “stating” she was done with her exam and reminding everyone this is her space. All are well; keepers, giraffes, and the vet!” according to the post on the Facebook page.

Another update for Tuesday — the Facebook page indicates warmer weather in the New York area and a defrosted yard will allow the giraffe’s (and presumably April) return outside. We’ll keep an eye out for that.

The zoo reports that their inbox was flooded with concerns of April stealing Oliver’s hay. The shared feeder is a shared feeder, and it is neither of the giraffe’s main food source.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s