WATCH: Zookeepers say the mood of April the Giraffe is improving, the wait for her birth drags on

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April continues to grow and her mood continues to improve, according to Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page.

They said she was not impressed with her vets visit Monday afternoon, though.

“The visit was ended early by a toe-tapping April, whose fancy footwork ended with a small front kick. April was simply “stating” she was done with her exam and reminding everyone this is her space. All are well; keepers, giraffes, and the vet!” according to the post on the Facebook page.

Another update for Tuesday — the Facebook page indicates warmer weather in the New York area and a defrosted yard will allow the giraffe’s (and presumably April) return outside. We’ll keep an eye out for that.

The zoo reports that their inbox was flooded with concerns of April stealing Oliver’s hay. The shared feeder is a shared feeder, and it is neither of the giraffe’s main food source.