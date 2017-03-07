× Wisconsin Supreme Court: Weapons allowed on Madison buses

MADISON — The state Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court ruling and sided with a gun rights group, concluding that the city of Madison must allow bus passengers to carry concealed weapons.

Wisconsin Carry, a gun rights advocacy group, challenged the administrator of Madison’s Metro Transit in 2014 after it prohibited a passenger with a concealed-carry license from bringing a gun on the bus. The group argued Metro Transit’s policy prohibiting weapons cannot supersede the state’s concealed-carry law signed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2011.

The court ruled 5-2, with Justices Shirley Abrahamson and Ann Walsh Bradley dissenting. Justice Daniel Kelly wrote the majority opinion.

Wisconsin Carry President Nik Clark says the ruling will have implications across the state.

Metro Transit spokesman Mick Rusch did not immediately respond to a message.