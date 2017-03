RACINE COUNTY — All lanes are blocked on northbound I-94 at County K in Racine County due to a crash. Detour: Go north on East Frontage Road to G, and back to I-41/94.

#RacineCounty all NB lanes closed on I-41/94 at County K because of a tipped tanker #PlanAhead #knowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/jhIAUy7PB6 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 8, 2017

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.