Florida man accused of credit card crimes arrested in court in Waukesha Co. for another incident in WI

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Florida man accused of committing credit card crimes with cloned credit cards throughout the state was arrested Monday, March 6th by officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested in connection with an incident in November of 2016. A Washington County man’s credit card information was used at a retailer in Kenosha.

Sheriff’s officials said this suspect was initially arrested by Pewaukee police on November 9th, and given a $10,000 cash bond. Someone in Florida posted that bond the next day, and the 21-year-old man was out of custody until March 6th. That’s when he appeared in court in Waukesha County in connection with the Pewaukee incident.

Investigators from Washington County arrested him in court for the Washington County incident. He was then being held on another $10,000 bond.