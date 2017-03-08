“We worked so hard:” Girls from Milwaukee Academy of Science need your help to get to state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Any sports team that reaches the championship round has to overcome challenges. There is a small school in Milwaukee though, whose girls team is especially impressive. For their players, just getting to the gym can be demanding.

Here's the deal... The Milwaukee Academy of Science Lady Novas are going to state -- something never done before.

"We worked so hard and now, it's starting to pay off," said Shemera Williams, sophomore guard.

Watching the team, you might first notice Shemera Williams. She is a sophomore guard who already has scholarship offers from Marquette and Wisconsin. She appears uncomfortable being described as a star, noting she loves passing the ball.

"You can't win by yourself. I give so much credit to my team 'cause they helped me get to where I'm at," Williams said.

Then you have the team's only senior, Tatianya Evans. She sets the standard in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA and eye on her future.

"I was thinking of, like, occupational therapy, physical therapy, maybe psychology," Evans said.

Balancing basketball and schoolwork is a challenge for any teen. But for a school where, according to the state report card, 93 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged? This is tougher than any single shot on the court.

"It's a struggle. But I feel like it's worth it because we're all getting a good education," said Tatyana Cox, junior forward.

In a school with a tight budget, the only buses these girls take are city buses. Even then, they have been practicing before school this week.

"They've all been in here 6:15 a.m., 6:30 a.m., just putting in that extra time," said David Ziegelbauer, head coach.

They're trying to acclimate themselves for a 9:00 a.m. start to Friday's semifinal.

Since money is tight, the cost of busing the team and students to Green Bay this weekend is blowing the school's athletic budget. They're actually fundraising right now to pay for the trip. CLICK HERE if you would like to help defray the cost of hotels and transportation for the Lady Novas.