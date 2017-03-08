You share your excess stuff with them, they sell it and share some of the profit with you

MILWAUKEE -- They take what people are willing to share, sell it online or in their storefront and create jobs for people in Milwaukee. It's a business on North Avenue known as Sharehouse Goods.
As Brian Kramp found out, the business is not only about making money, but also building relationships.
About Sharehouse Goods (website)
Sharehouse Goods receives excess stuff from individuals or organizations (our sharers), and then we liquidate that stuff, creating jobs for people in Milwaukee. The process is simple: we receive what people are willing to share, and then we sell it online or at our storefront, creating revenue for the sharers (to keep or to donate), and jobs for people who are struggling to find employment. There’s a lot of sharing going on, and even more surprises, at Sharehouse Goods.