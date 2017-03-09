Dirty dozen: 12 homes the target of egging in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- A total of 12 homes have been hit with eggs throughout the last few weeks. Police say this shouldn't be a tough case to crash because the suspect was caught on camera.

Investigators say the eggings happened over the weekend, an during the evening hours of February 27th and 28th. IT's caused a lot of property damage and police need your help identifying the suspect.

In the quiet Burlington neighborhood, Tom Krueger recently found his weekend plans friend.

"You let the egg dry on there and it's heck to get off," said Krueger.

Krueger heard a noise around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

"I just heard a thud," said Krueger. "The next day the neighbors got together and said, 'did you know your house got egged?' I said no!"

Krueger ended up scrubbing, and ultimately replacing a storm window damaged. His house is the latest to be hit in what Burlington police describe as a "rash of residential eggings."

The incidents have been contained to the streets, Dale, Dunford and Eastbrook Drives. Neighbors say some homes have been hit several times and once they are hit, the damage is already done. The clean-up can be costly.

"The neighbor's house over here, the car got egged," said Krueger.

Up the street, yolk is still stuck on a home -- shells are scattered in the bushes.

Early Saturday morning, one fed-up neighbor looked to scramble the culprit's plans. Surveillance captured the suspect in action right around the time Krueger's house was hit.

"If you look in the upper right hand corner, there's a person standing on the sidewalk," Krueger said.

It all adds up to several delivered breakfasts that's not all it's cracked up to be.

Police tell us several neighbors had to file insurance claims because of damage on their roof, cars or siding. If caught, the culprit could face charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and trespassing.