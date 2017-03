GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers free agent running back Eddie Lacy is set to visit the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, Adam Schefter with ESPN and others are reporting Thursday, March 9th.

Packers free-agent RB Eddie Lacy scheduled to visit Vikings and Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

McCarthy says #Packers would love to have Eddie Lacy back. #NFLCombine — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 1, 2017

