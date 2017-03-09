Gov. Walker urges Sheriff Clarke, MPD to get on same page regarding immigration enforcement

OAKFIELD — Gov. Scott Walker wants Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and the Milwaukee Police Department to get on the same page regarding immigration enforcement.

Clarke says he wants the federal government to let his deputies identify county jail inmates who are in the country illegally — and then turn them over to ICE for possible deportation. It’s known as the 287-G program. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office would be the first agency in Wisconsin with that power.

In his letter seeking immigration enforcement powers, Sheriff Clarke wrote the following:

“I am deeply concerned about the potential threat posed by illegal aliens to the safety and security of the citizens residing within Milwaukee County.”

“There are unique needs to Milwaukee County,” said Gov. Walker.

Gov. Walker says there could be an issue if the sheriff’s office and Milwaukee police follow different rules.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn has said he will not seek federal 287-G authority. MPD policy is to cooperate with federal agents when a person is suspected of a violent crime, but not lesser offenses.

“I think in the interest of all the citizens of Milwaukee County, I would hope they work together as sheriffs and police chiefs and others do across the state,” Walker said.

The pro-immigrant group Voces de la Frontera is planning “escalated resistance” and a general strike on May 1st.

“It is very problematic because many people don’t make a distinction between the sheriff and the Milwaukee Police Department,” said Christine Newman-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera.

The letter, which the sheriff’s office publicized on Facebook, does not describe in detail how the sheriff would use the new authority. On a Facebook post in late January, Sheriff Clarke wrote:

“No more cat and release of criminal illegal aliens. I will assign as many deputies to this initiative as I can.”

“This is a highly controversial program. It should’ve been shut down and under Trump, he’s trying to lift it up again,” Newman-Ortiz said.

Sheriff Clarke is specifically asking ICE to train his corrections officers. Such training lasts four weeks and is done in South Carolina. About three dozen agencies in other states are already partnering with ICE.