East Town Association reveals 2017 lineup for Milwaukee’s “Jazz in the Park”

MILWAUKEE — Jazz in the Park returns to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park on June 1st with a new sponsor, Educators Credit Union.

Jazz in the Park takes place every Thursday from June 1st through August 31st — and features a variety of crowd-favorite bands and artists.

A news release by the East Town Association indicates this year’s diverse music lineup will feature a mix of genres, which include jazz, big band, funk, R&B, reggae, blues and Latin. Milwaukee-based Extra Crispy Brass Band will kick off Jazz in the Park on June 1 with high-energy New Orleans-style tunes. Alma Afrobeat Ensemble, a nine-member group based out of Barcelona, will grace the stage on June 29 with a dance-inducing performance. Combining smooth jazz and strong vocals, Milwaukee favorite Christopher’s Project will perform classic jazz melodies on July 20. Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz and Vivo will round out the summer concert series on Aug. 31 with contemporary jazz performances.

2017 Jazz in the Park schedule

June 1: Extra Crispy Brass Band

June 8: Clave Y Afinque

June 15: The Rhythm Rockets

June 22: Legends of Milwaukee Jazz

June 29: Alma Afrobeat Ensemble

July 6: The Blues Disciples

July 13-16: Bastille Days

July 20: Christopher’s Project

July 27: Paul Spencer Band

August 3: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

August 10: Salsa Manzana

August 17: Fresh Faces of Milwaukee Jazz featuring Foreign Goods and Roxi Copland

August 24: Incendio, Terra Guitarra

August 31: Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz, Vivo

For more information, including the 2017 music lineup, CLICK HERE.