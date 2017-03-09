LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe watch continues at New York adventure park

Lady Novas are going to state and thanks to you, they can pay for the trip too!

March 9, 2017

Milwaukee Academy of Science Lady Novas

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Academy of Science Lady Novas are going to the WIAA state tournament — and thanks to the response of people in Milwaukee, they’re now going to be able to pay for things like transportation and hotels.

The girls had a $5,000 goal on Go Fund Me — and in the last 24 hours, they met and exceeded that goal. As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, more than $6,100 has been raised for the team.

The Lady Novas earlier this month qualified for the first time to go to state — and now they’re getting ready for that first tip-off on Friday.

If you’re still interested in pitching in to the Lady Novas’ effort, CLICK HERE.

Lady Novas practice before their first appearance in the WIAA state tournament

 

