“People we know are affected:” Kenosha, Racine communities gather to pray in wake of new immigration order

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha community is standing together with local immigrants. Members of the Kenosha Religious Community gathered outside the Kenosha Detention Center on Thursday, March 9th, in the wake of President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration.

The Kenosha Detention Center takes in people detained by immigration and customs enforcement officers. It's why religious groups gathered outside to make the statement that they'll stand up for immigration.

"People we know are affected," said Linda Boyle, Congregations United to Serve Humanity.

The Congregations United to Serve Humanity and the Racine Interfaith Coalition brought dozens of people together.

"We have many family members of our immigrant brothers and sisters in the detention center here," said Boyle.

It's where ICE officials place detainees -- just outside the jail, the group was out fighting for their freedom. Two bus loads arrived to speak out.

"I'm a Hispanic and fortunately I was born in the United States, but these are my people. Hispanics are my life and I know many of them, good people, hard-working people," said Tony Gonzalez, Wausau.

The event comes on the heels of President Trump's new executive order on immigration. It bans immigrants from six countries.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends the order.

"Like every nation, the United States has a right to control who enters our country and to keep out those who would do us harm. This executive order seeks to protect the American people and lawful immigrants by putting in place enhanced screening and vetting process," said Sessions.

The group gathered in Kenosha says the order creates fear.

"We know the families are going to be split up and that's one of the greatest fears of course," said Boyle.

"Even me as a legal immigrant that's going to happen is I become the target where's your papers," said Gonzalez.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department say the event was a peaceful one. The group held a similar gathering several years ago.

President Trump's new executive order on immigration goes into effect March 16th.