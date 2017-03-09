“They need to be free:” Wisconsin Humane Society sets red-tailed hawk free after rehab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- After a few days of strong winds, things have finally calmed down enough for the Wisconsin Humane Society to release a red-tailed hawk back into the wild.

The hawk was set free on Thursday afternoon, March 9th after undergoing months of rehabilitation.

Scott Diehl, the society's wildlife director, was in Cudahy for the hawk's release. He said that when they found the bird of prey, it was laying on the ground with a bone fracture and unable to fly.

On Thursday, it was ready to be released.

"It can be a little hard to release patients because you want to protect them; yet we also know that they belong out here in the wild. They're wild animals, they need to be free, they need to be doing the things wild animals do," Diehl said.

Diehl added that the hawk's recovery required them to provide strength training for the bird's winds -- and constant observation.

If you come across an injured animal, you should contact the Wisconsin Humane Society. CLICK HERE for more information.