Tight end Martellus Bennett signs with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, March 10th the signing of tight end Martellus Bennett.

Bennett himself seemed to confirm the report from his Instagram account.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

According to Packers.com, Bennett has played in 135 games with 100 starts during his nine NFL seasons and has posted 403 receptions for 4,287 yards (10.6 avg.) and 30 TDs. He played for the New England Patriots in 2016 after three seasons with the Chicago Bears (2013-15). Bennett entered the NFL with Dallas as a second-round pick out of Texas A&M (No. 61 overall) in 2008, playing his first four seasons with the Cowboys (2008-11). He also spent one season with the N.Y. Giants (2012).

Coincidentally, Aaron Rodgers himself tweeted within minutes of the news of Bennett's signing.