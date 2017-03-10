Get your fill of thrills in the woods outside Lake Geneva, but how?

LAKE GENEVA -- Whether it's zip lines or a high ropes course, you can get your fill of thrills in the woods outside Lake Geneva. Carl spent the morning checking out the Lake Geneva Canopy Tours.

About Lake Geneva Canopy Tours (website)

Experience our most thrilling Eco Adventure with the 2 to 2 1/2-hour guided Canopy Tour. Soar through the trees on 8 different zip lines, 5 sky bridges, 3 spiral stairways and a one-of-a-kind “floating” double helix stairway which wraps around a breathtaking ash tree. The 1,200 foot Dual Racing Zip Line is the grand finale, weather permitting.

This “living tour” built in the trees of our 100-acre forest is an ecological sightseeing adventure with a bird’s eye view of Lake Como, the surrounding countryside and a variety of wildlife. No need to fear, your first zip is a short one to get you warmed up. By the time you reach The Beast, our longest zip line on the Canopy Tour at 841 feet, you will be ready for anything! Your Tour Guide will wow you with fascinating facts on the ecology, biology, geology and local history of the Geneva Lakes area.

All tours check in at the Lake Geneva Canopy Tours Welcome Center then a short drive across the street to meet your Guides and gear up. Ground School will provide you with the basics of zip lining such as hand signals, positioning, breaking and self-rescue. Once completed it’s time to fly!