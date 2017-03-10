Have a toddler or preschooler? How to help them do things themselves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Do you have a child at home that loves to say "no" or "I'll do it myself!" Your little one is already getting a taste of independence -- and child development expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University joins Real Milwaukee to show parents how to foster that.

Maria Montessori – “Never help a child with a task at which he feels he can succeed.”

Support independence early on Parents, we are our children’s primary teacher about the world and about themselves When we allow them to try it “themselves,” we are literally teaching them that they are competent people who can successfully get their needs met

Setting up their space to support independence can further help develop this competence. Montessori called it the “prepared environment.”

Learning tower - allows children to safely reach counter height for meal prep, washing dishes, etc. Comes in many colors, adjustable to 3 heights, has rails on all sides for safety for children as young as 18 months.

Keep kids' items accessible - hang cups on refrigerator for easy access. Parent bonus: No more piles of dirty cups. Assign one cup to each child.

Self-serve drink/snack - Small pitcher with healthy, self-serve snacks (you determine limits on amount, times offered). Teaches children how to pay attention to own thirst/hunger and meet those needs. Bonus: Fine motor skills (pouring) practice; often try new foods when offered this way.

Provide a lower drawer for their dishes - Prevent your Mr. Independent from scaling the kitchen counters by assigning a lower drawer/cabinet for their dishes. Child can independently unload them from the dishwasher into the drawer, can set their place at dinner.

Supporting independence can be frustrating too; requires lots of patience (sometimes kids end up "in" the drawer, or spill the water pitcher). Provide necessary support/scaffolding. Resist the urge to take over and do it yourself due to your own anxiety or impatience.

If there is low risk of injury and your child wants to do something herself, let her try Mask your own anxiety. “Be careful” repeatedly is internalized, resulting in taking fewer healthy risks down the line

Just because kids want to do it themselves doesn’t mean they can

When they need assistance, offer them just enough support to get them to the next step Scaffolding is like providing them the ladder, but they still have to climb it Fosters a growth mindset where they learn that they can reach their goals with persistence, even when it’s hard

Socks and underwear with built-in scaffolding to help children dress independently.

Light switch extender - Allows kids to turn lights off and on without a stool. Allows for nighttime bathroom independence.

Light switch extender - Allows kids to turn lights off and on without a stool

• Don’t be surprised if supporting your young child’s autonomy results in fewer tantrums and greater compliance when you do need her to do something “your way”

• When children feel powerful over aspects of their lives, they are less likely to fight back when we put our foot down.

• The key is to give them opportunities to do things independently often – every day.

o Invite them to help in household tasks such as (can we have a slide of this list?)

 Laundry: Gather dirty clothes, sort clothes, pair socks, fold washcloths

 Wash windows and floors with spray bottle of water and vinegar

 Water plants

 Wash veggies in the sink

 Set and clear table

 Unload and sort cutlery from the dishwasher

 Pull weeds

 Put clothes from washer into dryer

 Dust (Swiffer duster works well)

 Scrub toilets with toilet brush and water/vinegar mixture

 Slice bananas

 Feed pet

o Praise their effort, and support them when they struggle

 Expect mistakes; don’t criticize. Doing so repeatedly risks sending the message that they are not good enough and shouldn’t try

 Empathize with their struggle, feelings of frustration

• Over time you’ll see a confident, independent child who takes healthy risks and believes he can succeed with initiative and effort