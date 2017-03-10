“My head felt like it was in a vice:” After dog attack, petition aims to keep animal from returning to neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- A Glendale woman is recovering from a bloody dog attack. Now, there's a petition to keep the dog from returning home.

The picture you see below is a picture of a Presa Canario named Anubis. Anubis weighs in at 117 pounds. He sits in quarantine at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC). That is because he dog is accused of attacking a neighbor in Glendale last Sunday, March 5th.

"My head felt like it was in a vice. And I was scared and it hurt," said Lori Turner, victim.

A friend of Turner is behind a petition at Change.org asking that the dog not come back to Glendale.

A woman who answered the door at Turner's home says there was nothing more to talk about concerning the attack. However, FOX6 News has learned there is nothing legally stopping the dog from coming back into the Glendale home.

"This is a large, guarding breed dog. That is, their purpose is to guard -- and people use them for guarding and protection," said Karen Sparapani of MADACC.

Indeed, Anubis may have a history of being a guard dog. A source tells FOX6 News he was formerly owned by a Milwaukee man. When we went to the an address associated with him, we found a building with signs indicating it was guarded by a Presa Canario -- the same breed as Anubis. The source tells FOX6 News Anubis was recently sold to a man in Oconomowoc. The dog was staying in Glendale, but not owned by the Glendale resident.

An expert says the breed itself is not dangerous. But is massive and protective and should be under control at all times -- even in its own yard.

Again, as far as the dog's owner is concerned, he does not live in Glendale. The dog is up to date on shots -- and that breed often sells for thousands of dollars. The owner has expressed interest in picking it up. Where Anubis goes from there is a question.