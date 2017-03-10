× Police investigate armed robbery of Walgreens store on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Walgreens store near Howell and Wilbur on Friday morning, March 10th.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:15 a.m.

Officials believe the robbery happened in the pharmacy area of the store. The suspect fled the scene following the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

