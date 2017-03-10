Police seize plethora of drugs, paraphernalia at Okeechobee Music Festival in Florida

OKEECHOBEE, FL — Police collected roughly six pounds of pot, 30 LSD-dipped cigarettes, 150 hits of LSD, and a smorgasbord of other drugs and paraphernalia items from people attending the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2017 in Florida.
The music festival took place March 2nd through the 6th.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, people attending the festival were warned prior to entering the event that police K-9s would be used to search vehicles for illegal drugs. Amnesty boxes were also strategically placed where festival-goers could discard any illegal items on them prior to being searched.
The contents recovered in the amnesty boxes, vehicles and festival-goers are as follows (all numbers are only estimates):
- 6 pounds hydroponic marijuana
- 150 hits of LSD
- 50 capsules of Molly
- 150 paraphernalia items such as pipes bongs and marijuana grinders
- 1 ounce of marijuana resin
- 200 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes
- 30 LSD dip cigarettes
- 2 pounds of edible marijuana cookies and brownies etc.
- 14 g of cocaine HCl
- 12 g of meth
- 100 hits of Ecstasy
- 25 marijuana candies like gummy bears
- 10 g of liquid LSD
- 10 g of powder mollies
- Five sets of digital scales
- 1 1/2 ounce mushrooms
- 57 nitrous oxide whippets
- Various prescription medication such as Xanax and oxycodone.
Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page also indicates there was a total of 21 individuals arrested at the event.
“We welcome anyone that travels to Okeechobee for the musicfest and encourage them to enjoy the festival, however we will do all we can to eliminate as many drugs coming into Okeechobee County. With the help of assisting agencies, the weekend searches resulted in a large amount of narcotics taken off the streets. I’d like to thank the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement(FDLE), Federal Bureau of Investigations(FBI) and Okeechobee City Police Department,” said Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel E. Stephen.