“Scouting for Food:” Area Boy Scouts host food drive to learn the value of giving back

MILWAUKEE -- They earn badges and acquire life skills but Boy Scouts in our area are learning something that can't be measured -- the value of giving back to the community.

Saturday, March 11th, Boy Scouts from the Three Harbors Council grabbed plastic bags and went door to door "Scouting for Food."

"This food drive is just a way for us to give back. There's so many people who need a lot," said Steven Idzikowski, Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts district director.

The boys placed bags on front doors of homes, encouraging folks to donate non-perishable food items inside.

"We are just so appreciative of the effort," said Lori Holly with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Lori Holly with Feeding America says this is one of the largest food drives benefiting the organization and there's a major local need.

"One in eight people in Wisconsin and one in seven people in the Milwaukee metro, do not have enough to eat and that is especially critical for children because here in the Milwaukee area, one in four children do not have enough to eat," said Holly.

After joinning the Boy Scouts more than 20 years ago, Idzikowski says it's events like this that really make a difference.

"It's truly amazing. It speaks to what the Boy Scouts of America does -- that we give to others before we think of ourselves," said Idzikowski.

Helping building pantries and character.

"There is nothing more heartwarming than seeing children helping children. It just instills in them at very early age the value in giving back, the value in helping each other at any given time any one of us could be in that position," said Holly.

The bags will be picked up next Saturday, March 18th, and the food will be distributed. Last year, the boys collected more than 180,000 pounds of food.