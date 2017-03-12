CBD oil bill passes, 3 years after girl who inspired it passed away: “Happy, but it doesn’t create closure”

MADISON — Lydia’s Law has been fixed, lawmakers say of the 2014 law meant to help parents whose children suffer violent seizures, but instead, made it virtually impossible to get the treatment they needed.

CBD oil was technically legalized three years ago in Wisconsin, but it was only being used in the shadows. A bill changing all that is now on Governor Scott Walker’s desk.

“I still have this pain that I carry every single day,” Sally Schaeffer said.

No legislation could bring back Schaeffer’s daughter. It has been three years since Lydia died, before she could get potentially life-saving CBD oil treatment for her rare form of epilepsy.

“I told her that day that I was going to do what I could to help her, and I told her to please hang on for me,” Schaeffer said.

The oil has a trace amount of THC — not strong enough to produce a high, but strong enough to produce political opponents.

In 2014, lawmakers passed Lydia’s Law — legalizing the oil, but with overwhelming restrictions.

“I have learned a lot about politics, yes,” Schaeffer said.

After the Senate blocked an attempt in 2016, lawmakers approved a fix on March 7th, allowing people to have CBD oil with a doctor’s note.

Senator Van Wanggaard led the effort.

“I believe that the senators got phone calls and written communications and realized how important this was,” Wanggaard said.

Advocates say CBD oil isn’t a cure-all. To some, it is seen as the first step towards legalizing medical marijuana.

Wanggaard, one of the few Wisconsin Republicans to say he’s open to that conversation said that’s not what this bill does.

“I think it was thought by the proponents of it that this was going to be the first thing we need to do, and then the camel gets his nose under the tent type thing. I guarantee you, that’s not what’s going to happen with this,” Wanggaard said.

“I do believe this is a small baby step,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said Lydia’s Law can finally live up to its potential, albeit three years later.

“This is great, and I am happy, but this doesn’t create closure because she’s gone,” Schaeffer said.