Dance, a marketplace, food and more: State Fair Park plays host to Indian Summer Festival’s “Winter Powwow”

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair Park Products Pavilion played host to the Indian Summer Festival’s “Winter Powwow” on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday, March 12th.

According to its Facebook page, the mission of Indian Summer Inc. is to educate, preserve and promote American Indian cultures, showcase the diversity that exists within tribal cultures, provide economic opportunities to American Indian people and strengthen communication and understanding.

The event was held from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer ceremony Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The emcee of the event was Dylan Prescott, with the Forest County Potawatomi/Ho Chunk tribe.

Tickets were $8, $6 for elders ages 60+, and children 12 and under were free.

In addition to traditional American Indian dance, the Winter Powwow included a marketplace and traditional foods.

The Indian Community School sponsored a special youth dance in honor of their “130 moons, 40 seasons, 10 years” celebration in September. Kids ages six through 12 were able to participate for a chance to win prizes up to $75.

FOX6’s Julie Collins was at State Fair Park Sunday morning, March 12th — previewing the final day of the 2017 Winter Powwow.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Winter Powwow, and the Indian Summer Festival, set for September 9th through the 11th. The event is billed as the largest Native American gathering of its kind in the country.