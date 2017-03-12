“Debuting new ads:” Milwaukee hosts Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee played host for the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism beginning Sunday, March 12th.

Nearly 1,000 representatives from the tourism industry from across the state gathered at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to celebrate achievements in 2016 and discuss upcoming campaigns.

Tourism is up $4.5 billion over the last five years in Wisconsin, and it has accounted for 18,000 new jobs in that time.

“We will be debuting new ads. We do that every Governor’s Conference on Tourism. We have really run from left to right with these ads from crazy and wild to a little more subdued but all on the brand of fun,” Stephanie Klett, tourism secretary.

Governor Scott Walker will speak at the conference on Monday, March 13th. It runs through Tuesday.

VISIT Milwaukee officials estimated the conference has an economic impact of nearly $1.5 million.

