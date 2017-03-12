“It’s hard:” Murder-suicide involving MPD officer shocks neighbors, law enforcement

MILWAUKEE — A man and woman are dead as a result of a murder-suicide that happened Saturday afternoon, March 11th near 92nd and Goodrich. Sources tell FOX6 News the man was a Milwaukee police officer. Sources say he shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday, crisis counselors reached out to those left behind after this tragedy.

“It’s hard all the way around,” Rev. Casey Sugden said.

Rev. Sugden works with the Wisconsin Injured Law Enforcement Officers Resource Council and is stepping up after this tragedy.

“We try to help inured police officers or anybody who needs somebody to talk to in the law enforcement community,” Sugden said.

On Saturday afternoon, police say a 47-year-old man shot a 38-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself. Both the man and the woman died as a result of this incident. Police confirmed the man was an MPD employee. Sources tell FOX6 News he was an officer.

“When you find out that he was the shooter, it’s even more difficult because he’s also a victim,” Sugden said. “It hurts. I have a lot of friends who are police officers and one of the first things I learned is that injuries aren’t only physical. There’s emotional, mental, spiritual injuries that can occur in such a high-stress job and such an important job.”

On Saturday, the job of Milwaukee police officers was to investigate one of their own.

Neighbors on Sunday told FOX6 News it was too soon to talk.

“Really my only hope is that every police officer, dispatcher, family member of a police officer knows there are people out there that care about them,” Sugden said.

Police said they expect to release more details on Monday.

Meanwhile, those interested in learning more about counseling services offered by Rev. Sugden can call (262) 470-4233.