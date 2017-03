March Madness: No. 8 Badgers to face No. 9 Virginia Tech; No. 10 Marquette to play No. 7 South Carolina

MILWAUKEE — On Selection Sunday, March 12, we learned the No. 8 seed Wisconsin Badgers will face No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday, March 16th in Buffalo, New York — and the No. 10 Marquette University Golden Eagles will face No. 7 South Carolina on Friday, March 17th in Greenville, South Carolina.

Additionally, we learned No. 5 seed Iowa State and No. 12 seed Nevada will face off Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 4 seed Purdue and No. 13 seed Vermont will play Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 4 Butler will face No. 13 Winthrop Thursday in Milwaukee.

No. 5 Minnesota and No. 12 Middle Tennessee will also face off Thursday in Milwaukee.