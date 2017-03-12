Suspects posing as animal control officers are stealing dogs: “You cannot leave your dog unattended”

PINCKNEYVILLE, Illinois — Dog thieves are posing as animal control officers — going after purebreds, and dog owners are terrified.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis said a pair of men are stealing dogs, driving a white pickup truck and acting like animal control officers.

“They’ve been taken out of fenced areas and so forth. They’re basically patrolling during the day for them and they seem to be coming back at night or making sure people are gone and taking them at that time,” Sheriff Bareis said.

Bareis said three dogs were taken in Perry County, and at least two more were taken in neighboring Randolph County and Washington County — and these suspects are snatching purebreds.

“It’s scary, but I always tell people you cannot leave your dog unattended,” Amber Gulley with the Perry County Humane Society said.

“I remember years ago this happened. I had a Chow and the same thing was going around and it really scared me, but he doesn’t go out without me,” Carmen Kohout, dog owner said.

Sheriff Bareis said the dogs that were taken are likely gone for good — sold for quick cash.

“Anywhere from $800 to a couple thousand dollars,” Bareis said.

Bareis said at least twice, the suspects were scared off by dog owners — but he said these suspects are likely to continue stealing dogs until they are caught.