× 4-inch rule to take effect in City of Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has declared that the 4-inch Rule will be effect as of 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, until further notice.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has called for an overnight snow removal operation for 48-Hour Parking Exception streets that will last for two nights – Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14. This will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to remove ice and snow effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, safely.

All residents that park on a 48-hour exception street must move their vehicles to the odd numbered side of the street by 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017. Residents must then move their vehicles again on Tuesday, March 14 by 11:00 p.m. to the even numbered side of the street.

City residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city. If a street has a posted “No Parking Snowfall 4 inches or more” sign, residents must park on the opposite side of the street until further notice.

Please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/services/winterregs. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

Residents are urged to obey the 4-Inch Rule to facilitate the efficient, effective, and safe plowing of City streets, AND to avoid a $40 ticket. Sign up to receive a Snow Mobile Winter Text Alert message and/or an E-Notify email message for notification when the 4-inch rule is in effect, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly.

Go to milwaukee.gov/services/winterregs to learn more about winter parking regulations for a specific City of Milwaukee street or neighborhood, or call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).