× BloodCenter of Wisconsin: Winter storm impacts blood donations

MILWAUKEE — The winter storm hitting southeast Wisconsin has caused blood donors to miss scheduled appointments, as well as the cancellation of several community blood drives.

Now is the time for you to help out. Officials with BloodCenter of Wisconsin says they are only able to fulfill their life-saving mission through the generosity of blood donors. BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the exclusive provider of blood products to 57 Wisconsin hospitals, and must see 700-800 donors statewide each day to serve patients in need.

BloodCenter has ten donor centers and dozens of community blood drives every week. Our southeastern Wisconsin donor center locations include downtown Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Greenfield, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, West Bend and Manitowoc.

To ensure the safety of our blood donors during difficult travel conditions, donors can also schedule an appointment at one of these upcoming community blood drives:

March 14 Cudahy High School East Troy High School Fox Point Lutheran Church

March 15: Zablocki VA Medical Center

March 16: Kenosha Tremper High School

March 18: Greater New Birth Church – Milwaukee

March 20: St. Rita’s Catholic Church – Racine

Blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (877-232-4376)