Milwaukee police identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, March 13th identified the man and woman who died as a result of a murder-suicide that happened Saturday afternoon, March 11th near 92nd and Goodrich. The man was a Milwaukee police officer.

They have been identified as 38-year-old Sherida Davis and 47-year-old Leon Davis.

Sources say Leon Davis shot Sherida Davis before turning the gun on himself.

Rev. Sugden works with the Wisconsin Injured Law Enforcement Officers Resource Council and is stepping up after this tragedy.

“When you find out that he was the shooter, it’s even more difficult because he’s also a victim,” Sugden said. “It hurts. I have a lot of friends who are police officers and one of the first things I learned is that injuries aren’t only physical. There’s emotional, mental, spiritual injuries that can occur in such a high-stress job and such an important job.”

Those interested in learning more about counseling services offered by Rev. Sugden can call (262) 470-4233.