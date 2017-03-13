Monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive traffic map
LIVE VIDEO: See the snow pile up with the FOX6 Snow Stick web cam
Lake effect snow WARNING for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington Cos until 1pm Tuesday
Monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras in southeast Wisconsin
Monitor any closings, cancellations or delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin until 1pm Tuesday

Monday 3/13/17 Snow Totals

Posted 2:36 pm, March 13, 2017, by

Here is a running list of snow totals for Monday 3/13 as of 2:35pm:

12 Jackson
11 Grafton
11 Germantown
10 West Allis
10 Brown Deer
9.5 Mitchell Int’l.
9 Glendale
9 Fox Point
8.8 Elmwood Park
8.8 Wauwatosa
8 Kenosha
8 Belgium
7.8 Kohler
7.5 Bayside
7.5 Greenfield
7.5 Oak Creek
7.5 Shorewood
7.5 Slinger
7 Pleasant Prairie
7 Saukville
6.9 Hartford
6.5 North Bay
6 Wind Lake
5.4 Muskego
5.3 Burlington
5 Racine
4.9 Greendale
4 New Berlin
4 Paddock Lake
3.5 Lac La Belle
3.3 Kenosha
3.3 Menomonee Falls
3.3 Lake Geneva
3.1 Sullivan
3 Brookfield
3 Rochester
2.9 Port Washington
2.6 Union Grove
2.5 Jefferson
2.4 Merton
1 Plymouth