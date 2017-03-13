Monday 3/13/17 Snow Totals
Here is a running list of snow totals for Monday 3/13 as of 2:35pm:
|12
|Jackson
|11
|Grafton
|11
|Germantown
|10
|West Allis
|10
|Brown Deer
|9.5
|Mitchell Int’l.
|9
|Glendale
|9
|Fox Point
|8.8
|Elmwood Park
|8.8
|Wauwatosa
|8
|Kenosha
|8
|Belgium
|7.8
|Kohler
|7.5
|Bayside
|7.5
|Greenfield
|7.5
|Oak Creek
|7.5
|Shorewood
|7.5
|Slinger
|7
|Pleasant Prairie
|7
|Saukville
|6.9
|Hartford
|6.5
|North Bay
|6
|Wind Lake
|5.4
|Muskego
|5.3
|Burlington
|5
|Racine
|4.9
|Greendale
|4
|New Berlin
|4
|Paddock Lake
|3.5
|Lac La Belle
|3.3
|Kenosha
|3.3
|Menomonee Falls
|3.3
|Lake Geneva
|3.1
|Sullivan
|3
|Brookfield
|3
|Rochester
|2.9
|Port Washington
|2.6
|Union Grove
|2.5
|Jefferson
|2.4
|Merton
|1
|Plymouth