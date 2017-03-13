LIVE VIDEO: See the snow pile up with the FOX6 Snow Stick web cam
Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington Cos until 1pm Tuesday
Monitor any closings, cancellations or delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter Weather ADVISORY for 2 counties until Tuesday morning

Pabst Brewing shares details, sets opening date for long-awaited Milwaukee return

Posted 10:01 pm, March 13, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — After more than 20 years, Pabst Brewing is in Milwaukee once again.

The brewery hosted one of its first brewing sessions Monday, March 13th and offered a sneak peed at its restaurant — located inside a converted and restored old German Methodist Church on the grounds of the original brewery.

Pabst officials said they’ll continue brewing their traditional beers, but the idea is to create innovative new brews on a regular basis.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

“The meld of our past and our future. We’re doing some historical styles but really what we’re focusing on is what’s new and interesting and putting new beers together and really just being cutting edge on the scene again,” John Kimes, head of brewing said.

Pabst Brewing Company is gearing up to launch its new microbrewery and taproom sometime in April.

They expect to brew 4,000 barrels a year.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.