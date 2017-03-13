Pharmacy robbers caught on camera, police need your help to identify them

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help to identify and locate a couple of armed men suspected of robbing the Walgreens Pharmacy on Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls.

The two suspects entered the store just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10th and proceeded to the pharmacy area where they lingered until no customers were visible. Both suspects jumped the consultation counter and approached the pharmacist at gunpoint demanding Oxycodone and Percocet. Both suspects loaded up backpack and duffle-style bags, exited the pharmacy by jumping the counter, and then walked out of the store. The suspects were in the store for approximately 10 minutes.

Suspect #1 was described as a male, black, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, 150-170 lbs. with gold teeth and a small patch of facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a black and yellow Batman logo baseball cap, yellow sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey and black tennis shoes, and was carrying a red duffle-style bag. This suspect was armed with a matte black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect #2 was described as a male, black, 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall, 130-150 lbs. with a mustache, wearing a red Wisconsin Badger baseball cap, grey sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, white shoes with black laces, and carrying a purple and grey backpack. This suspect has an unknown tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Both suspects left the store on foot.

Related robberies include:

3/8/17 9:29 pm Walgreens 4730 S. 27 St.

3/10/17 1:15 am Walgreens 3701 S. Howell Ave.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department, phone: 262-532-8700, Re: Case 17-0403