5 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County

Posted 12:11 pm, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:25PM, March 13, 2017

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The northbound lanes of I-43 are closed between Highway 23 and Highway 42 in Sheboygan County due to numerous accidents.

The crashes occurred at 11:30 a.m. near the Pigeon River Structure on northbound I-43. Initial reports from State Patrol says five semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles are involved.

The following detour is in place: Exit at WIS 23 and head west to WIS 32, north on WIS 32 to WIS 42, north on WIS 42 to County XX, east on County XX back to I-43.

