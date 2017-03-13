× 5 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The northbound lanes of I-43 are closed between Highway 23 and Highway 42 in Sheboygan County due to numerous accidents.

The crashes occurred at 11:30 a.m. near the Pigeon River Structure on northbound I-43. Initial reports from State Patrol says five semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles are involved.

The following detour is in place: Exit at WIS 23 and head west to WIS 32, north on WIS 32 to WIS 42, north on WIS 42 to County XX, east on County XX back to I-43.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

#SheboyganCounty TRAFFIC ALERT Multiple crashes blocking I-43 NB at WIS 23. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. #Call511 pic.twitter.com/cQ9DdaExih — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 13, 2017

Closed due to accident in #Sheboygan on I 43 NB between HWY 28 and HWY 42 #traffic https://t.co/nohdC1mdJZ — TTWN Milwaukee (@TotalTrafficMKE) March 13, 2017