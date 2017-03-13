× Washington County authorities save 2 overdose victims with Narcan

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to two drug overdose incidents in moving vehicles over the weekend.

The first occurred Friday, March 10th around 9:00 p.m. when a subject was called in as driving erratic on northbound on I-41.

Officials say a patrol deputy stopped the driver, a 35-year-old City of Fond du Lac woman, near County Highway K and observed that the passenger was experiencing a medical emergency. The deputy quickly determined the passenger, a 60-year-old Rubicon man, was in the midst of an overdose. He was unconscious and had weak breathing.

Rescue was paged and the deputy administered a dose of Narcan – Naloxone Nasal Spray – to reverse the opioid overdose. A second dose of the drug was administered when rescue arrived.

The subject was transported to Hartford AMC where he regained consciousness and admitted to snorting heroin in Milwaukee.

The driver was arrested for OWI-first offense as she also admitted to using heroin. Assorted paraphernalia was also recovered from within the vehicle after the arrest.

The second incident occurred Sunday, March 12th shortly after 1:00 a.m. when another overdose was reported in a moving vehicle northbound on I-41 in the Village of Germantown.

The victim, a 28-year-old City of Waupun man, was unconscious and demonstrating agonal breathing. The driver was directed off the highway, where a deputy met them in a commercial parking lot in the area of I-41 and Holy Hill Road.

Officers administreed three doses of Narcan. By 1:19 a.m., the on-scene deputy reported the victim was alert and conscious.

The investigation was subsequently turned over the Germantown police.