“Welcome to the Midwest:” Kenosha residents taking late winter storm in stride

KENOSHA — The snow stopped and the sun actually came out for a few minutes in Kenosha on Monday afternoon, March 13th. But it was short-lived.

FOX6 News saw plenty of people over the lunch hour getting to work with their snowblowers. Some people said they haven’t had a chance to use them in three months since it hasn’t snowed much.

“I’ve been telling everybody that winter’s not over yet,” said Jeff Leech, who lives in Kenosha.

Leech struggled on Monday with a snowblower that apparently just wants it to be spring.

” I think the snow is just too heavy for the snowblower. I don’t know about anybody else’s,” Leech said.

Across the road, snow covered the sidewalks outside Kenosha’s Shenanigan’s Pub — and that was no joke. The bar manager, Adam Freitag, was clearing it away — something he has not had to do since December.

“Last month, it was a fake spring and I was out for a week straight on a Harley. Now it’s like, what the hell? What’s this all about?” exclaimed Freitag.

The snow gave Novalee and her mom, Christine Rupple, a reason to play outside. Novalee is a smart five-year-old. Even though it has been a few wacky weather weeks, she still knows what season it is — winter!

In the City of Kenosha, the snow took a break midday Monday. For the county public works department, it was a chance to get roads clear.

“That’s very helpful because when it stops that means the snow is not accumulating after you make your pass,” said Clement Abongwa, Kenosha County Director of Highways.