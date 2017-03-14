Lake effect snow leads to totals near 2 FEET in Racine County; digging out is taking time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- We saw between three and 15 inches of snow in SE Wisconsin on Monday, March 13th, and it continued Tuesday for some. Those along Lake Michigan were hammered Tuesday by lake effect snow.

Due to the lake effect snow, Elmwood Park in Racine County and Racine itself eclipsed Newburg for the top spots as it relates to snow totals from this storm:

A FOX6 News crew in Racine on Tuesday afternoon found main roads cleared, and crews working on side streets.

Residents said the snow didn't let up for several hours.

"It was pelting pretty good at 5:30 this morning. I work in Kenosha and on my way down there I drove through a whiteout. It was really blowing and drifting. The roads were solid ice. I didn't stop and didn't stop. We were watching it at work and it just kept getting worse and worse," a Racine resident said as he shoveled his driveway.

Schools were in session in Racine on Tuesday, although kids FOX6 News spoke with said they got out of class early.

This, as many worked to clean up after the storm.

