Plow drivers, state troopers escort 23-month-old in need of heart transplant through heavy snowstorm

PENNSYLVANIA — A 23-month-old in need of a heart transplant has been escorted by snowplows and state police troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the Tuesday afternoon, March 14th trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart.

The governor said the child made the trip safely.

The storm dropped more than 20 inches of snow and sleet in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, and snow was continuing to fall Tuesday afternoon.