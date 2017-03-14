Protesters gather in Racine over new health care bill: “We want health care, not Ryan’s welfare!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Governor Scott Walker says he expects Republicans to make changes to their health care bill. This comes after a a nonpartisan report shows it may leave 24 million more Americans uninsured.

"We want health care, not Ryan's welfare!" Racine protesters chanted.

In the middle of a snowstorm, activists from Wisconsin and Illinois protested in front of Paul Ryan's district office Tuesday, March 14th.

"Paul Ryan and Republicans ran on making health insurance more affordable. They complained about high premiums. They're going to make the situation dramatically worse," said Robert Kraig, Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budge Office (CBO), 24 million more Americans will be uninsured by 2026 under the GOP's plan -- by some choice, others because of changes to Medicaid.

"Oh I think those are thing they'll be honing in on, the reasons for that," said Walker.

Governor Walker said he and other governors were talking on Tuesday with the White House.

"Think it's good they're heading in this direction, but I think there's not doubt even this coming week there will be changes in the House and possibly in the Senate," said Walker.

When it comes to insurance premiums, the CBO report found that the Republican plan was a mixed bag. A 21-year-old would pay 20 to 25 percent less than under the current law, known as Obamacare. A 40-year-old, eight percent less. A 64-year-old would pay 20 to 25 percent more.

Nearly a quarter-million Wisconsinites signed up for insurance through Obamacare this year.

On Fox News, Ryan said he was encouraged by the CBO report.

"Obamacare's collapsing. The insurers are telling us, the premium increases we got just this year from Obamacare -- 25 percent on average -- will be even higher next year. So this compared to the status quo is far better," said Ryan.

At this point, it's unclear what changes would be in store for Badgercare, which is Medicaid in Wisconsin. Walker says Wisconsin will be "protected" from federal cuts because the state didn't take federal money under a Medicaid expansion during the Obama years.