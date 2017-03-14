Search warrant uncovers heroin, crack cocaine inside Racine home; 24-year-old man facing felony charges

RACINE COUNTY — A 24-year-old Racine man is facing numerous felony drug charges after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit and the City of Racine Special Investigative Unit served a search warrant in a home near 9th Avenue and South Street.

The search warrant was executed around 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 13th.

According to Racine officials, located during the search was:

30 individually packaged bags of heroin totaling 15.5 grams

6 individually packaged bags of crack cocaine totaling 1.1 grams

Marijuana, digital scale, drug packaging materials

Approximately $4,000 in cash

Officials say the search warrant was a result of controlled purchases of heroin and crack cocaine from the suspect.

The estimated street value seized is approximately $2,500.

No other details have been released.