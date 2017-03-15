Denali Ingredients is an expert in producing ice cream flavor bases — get a sneak peek

NEW BERLIN -- Kramp spent the morning at Denali Ingredients in New Berlin. Denali Ingredients is an expert in producing ice cream flavor bases to provide a savory flavor throughout the product. They produce almost any ice cream flavor imaginable. Kramp visits their R&D department to see how they create the flavors for the ice cream.

About Denali Ingredients (website)

Denali Ingredients has manufactured a broad line of private label ice cream flavors, bar coatings and flavor bases since 1977, but it’s been more recent when the company has had a substantial makeover.In September of 2006, Denali Flavors purchased the former CoolBrands and Eskimo Pie ingredients manufacturing facility in New Berlin, WI and renamed it Denali Ingredients. Since then the organization has gone through $6 million in upgrades and additions and now features 110,000 square feet of production, warehousing, and offices, encompassing two buildings.Best of all, the people at Denali Ingredients boasts a management team that has over 60 years of service with this facility and over 100 years of experience in the industry.