March Madness: Badgers play Virginia Tech Thursday night, Marquette plays South Carolina Friday night

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette University Golden Eagles on Wednesday, March 15th were gearing up for the big dance — both teams getting ready for their first-round NCAA Tournament games.

The No. 8 seed Wisconsin Badgers will face No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday, March 16th in Buffalo, New York at 8:40 p.m.

The No. 10 Marquette University Golden Eagles will face No. 7 South Carolina on Friday, March 17th in Greenville, South Carolina at 8:50 p.m.

Whether you’ve accepted the Badgers’ No. 8 seed, or you’re still trying to figure out the reasoning behind it, on Wednesday, the Badgers were just one day away from their first-round game vs. Buzz Williams’ Virginia Tech Hokies. If there’s one advantage Wisconsin has heading into this game, it is their tournament experience.

This marks the Badgers’ 19th straight NCAA Tournament, while the Hokies have not danced since 2007.

Wednesday was travel day for the Marquette University Golden Eagles. They boarded a plane to head to Greenville, South Carolina for their first-round game on Friday night — their first game in the Big Dance under MU Head Coach Steve Wojciechowski.

The Golden Eagles are the nation’s top three-point shooting team, but the South Carolina Gamecocks bring a pretty tough defense, ranking 28th in the nation in points allowed.

Marquette University pre-game press conferences will take place on Thursday.