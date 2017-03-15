MCTS bus driver finds 5-year-old boy wandering on street with no shoes

MILWAUKEE — An alert Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being praised after spotting a five-year-old boy wandering alone in the streets of Milwaukee, wearing nothing but a t-shirt, shorts and socks.

According to the MCTS’ Facebook page, Driver Denise Wilson stopped around midnight January 28th, to take a break near 60th and Center — that’s when she noticed the young boy running down the street alone. Surveillance video from the bus shows Wilson getting off the bus and when she returns, she’s carrying the five-year-old boy. Freezing cold and crying, the boy was only wearing an oversized t-shirt a nearby gas station gave him, shorts and socks.

He told Wilson he was lost.

Providing a safe haven for the boy while waiting for police, Wilson can be seen on video asking, “Are you OK? Still cold?” She then gives the boy a snack and wraps her jacket around him to keep warm.

According to police, the boy wandered away from his home. They say the “whole thing was an innocent episode that ended well thanks to Denise.”