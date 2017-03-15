“Who else has copies of these?” Questions raised after a portion of the president’s 2005 taxes are revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Since President Donald Trump first announced his candidacy back in June 2015, some members of the media and others have been clamoring for his tax returns. Finally, on Tuesday night, March 14th, a portion of the president's 2005 taxes were revealed after being leaked to the press.

President Trump responded to critics on Wednesday after a portion of his 2005 taxes were made public on MSNBC. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston shared two pages of the returns with left-leaning host Rachel Maddow.

On Wednesday morning, the president fired back with his weapon of choice -- Twitter.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The documents, verified by the White House, show the then-businessman paid roughly $38 million in taxes back in 2005 on $150 million in income -- an effect tax rate of about 25 percent.

"Where these came from is going to be one of the key questions going forward. Who else has copies of these? How many of these exist?" asked Jill Colvin, AP White House reporter.

All this came about as more questions bubble to the surface about the viability of the American Health Care Act. House Speaker Paul Ryan remains confident it will get the 216 votes needed to pass in the lower chamber of Congress.

"So, it's going through what we call regular order, on its way into law. And sure there are people have concerns and criticisms -- but that's what happens when you get consensus," said Speaker Ryan.

"Right now the House bill, in my view, will have a hard time getting through the Senate," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina).

Another question could get answered soon from FBI Director James Comey. That is, whether an FBI-Russia investigation will happen or is already underway.