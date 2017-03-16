× Actor Bill Murray rooting for son and Xavier

Actor Bill Murray made the trip to Orlando to support Xavier and his son, Luke, who is an assistant for the team.

Murray sat in the first row in the Musketeers section, but was mostly subdued during the first half.

Murray is a huge sports fan, notably rooting for Chicago’s pro sports teams. He was in attendance throughout the Cubs’ postseason run, and was in Cleveland for the Game 7 World Series win.

Luke Murray is in his second season on Chris Mack’s staff at Xavier. Murray spent the previous two years at Rhode Island. He also has spent time at Towson, Wagner and Arizona.