× Federal lawsuit: Woman claims she was shackled during labor at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — A woman who was pregnant while detained at the Milwaukee County Jail alleges in a lawsuit against the sheriff that she was shackled while she was in labor.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 14th seeks class-action status, claiming at least 40 other women experienced similar circumstances at the jail since 2011.

The lawsuit contends that 27-year-old Melissa Hall was shackled during her hospitalization for pre-natal care, labor, and post-partum treatment. Hall was incarcerated in 2013 from February through August, but the lawsuit doesn’t say why she was being detained.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to the lawsuit, but generally the county can’t comment on pending litigation.

Last week, the sons of an inmate who died of dehydration at the jail last year also sued the sheriff.