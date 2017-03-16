Looking for a Friday night fish fry? You might want to head to St. Joseph’s Church in Grafton

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a Friday night fish fry to try tomorrow? You might want to head to St. Joseph's Church in Grafton. You can dine in or oder out at one of the area's largest fish fries. Brian Kramp takes you there.