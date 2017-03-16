MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a Friday night fish fry to try tomorrow? You might want to head to St. Joseph's Church in Grafton. You can dine in or oder out at one of the area's largest fish fries. Brian Kramp takes you there.
Looking for a Friday night fish fry? You might want to head to St. Joseph’s Church in Grafton
-
Lent is underway, so we’re bringing you a fish fry you simply must try
-
Waukesha police need your help after safe containing 2 chalices stolen from Catholic Church
-
DeAndre Johns eclipses Nick Van Exel’s high school scoring record
-
Southern comfort: How one local fish fry is giving new meaning to the term comfort food
-
Waukesha police: Chalices stolen from Catholic church FOUND in Milwaukee; 2 arrested
-
-
Charged: Waukesha men accused of stealing 2 “priceless” chalices from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
-
“It’s unique:” Grab a drink inside a one-of-a-kind ice tavern in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward
-
McDonald’s best menu picks, by a nutritionist
-
9-year-old says he was fat-shamed by Santa
-
Spirit of the holiday: After toys were stolen from Milwaukee church, Wauwatosa church members step up
-
-
Motor Bar & Restaurant has a menu that will leave you wanting to hop on your bike
-
Future Forecaster: Meet Sadie from St. Paul’s Lutheran School
-
Syrian refugees arrive in Sheboygan after Pres. Trump’s travel ban nearly unraveled years of planning