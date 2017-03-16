× New identity set for Milwaukee Theatre under MillerCoors naming-rights deal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Theatre will soon have a new name.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, theatre officials reached a deal with MillerCoors — worth about $1.8 million.

The Milwaukee Theatre will be called: The Miller High Life Theatre.

The naming-rights arrangement was announced in January 2016 by MillerCoors and theater owner the Wisconsin Center District. However, no new MillerCoors signs have appeared on the 4,100-seat theater at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue.

That will change when contractors hoist an electronic “Miller High Life” sign in the shape of Miller’s iconic logo atop a pole structure that already holds an electronic message board, according to documents the Wisconsin Center District filed with the city of Milwaukee.

